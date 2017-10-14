AIM President’s Cup fires off Oct 18

The Asian Institute of Management (AIM) President’s Cup will unfold on October 18 at the Sta. Elena Golf and Country Club in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

Tournament fee is pegged at P3,500 for Sta. Elena members and P4,500 for non-members inclusive of shared-cart use, lunch, giveaways and a raffle ticket.

On-course registration begins at 6 a.m. while the shotgun tee off starts at 7 a.m.

The tournament will observe a System 36 mode of play.

Winning golfers will receive exciting prizes among them a VESPA S Scooter in the hole-in-one tilt.

The President’s Cup’s proceeds will go to the AIM’s scholarship fund.

Playing slots will be given on a first-come first-served basis. For details, email aimalumni@aim.edu or call 8924011 loc. 1875.