AIM signs deal with The Manila Times

The Asian Institute of Management (AIM), a pioneer on Masters in Business Management programs in Asia, will soon be publishing weekly columns on innovation, technology, and management in The Manila Times.

“One important role of institutions like AIM is to be a thought leader and sometimes it’s hard for us to find a venue in terms of where our thought leadership can be shared and make an impact with our community. So we are absolutely delighted to have this partnership with The Manila Times, because it is a testament to AIM that they value what we are able to do—what we could do,” AIM President Jikyeon Kang said.

AIM, which is keen on embedding science and technology in business and management, has been pursuing the concept of sustainability in good ideas and innovative businesses, and adaptability in the market as well.

“We’re committed to bring the best content to our readers, and when it comes to business and management, there’s no better school in Asia than AIM,” The Manila Times’ Chief Executive Officer and President Dante “Klink” Ang 2nd said.