Aim for zero deaths, Bato tells regional police chiefs

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa on Sunday appealed to police regional directors to celebrate the New Year by achieving zero death and the lowest number of injuries caused by firecrackers.

“I am appealing to your sense of urgency. Let us make this New Year celebration the safest ever for everyone by achieving zero death and the lowest number of injuries,” de la Rosa said in a statement.

He added that the number of casualties in the regional directors’ respective areas of responsibility would be “reflective” of their leadership or lack of it.

De la Rosa thanked all police officers and personnel as another year is about to start.

“Thank you for rowing the boat that I captain in the same direction and with unfaltering intensity through the storms of 2017,” he said.

“Good luck to us all and may the good Lord continue to guide us this coming 2018,” de la Rosa added.

Last week, some of his policemen in Mandaluyong City were involved in a “mistaken identity” incident, resulted in the death of two persons and the woundings of two others.

De la Rosa is yet to release a statement about the incident.