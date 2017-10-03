AIMAG medalists to receive cash rewards

Filipino athletes who won medals in the recent 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games will be receiving their cash incentives before the end of the month, according to Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman William Ramirez.

The PSC through its National Sports Association Affairs office is now reviewing the list of medalists and the corresponding cash reward they will receive.

Based on Republic Act 10699 otherwise known as the Coverage of Incentives Granted to National Athletes and Coaches, a gold medal is worth P2 million, a silver P1 million and bronze P400,000.

“We are now processing it then we’ll send a letter to the Office of the President to schedule the awarding of cash incentives in Malacañang. Not only for the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games winners but also those who won medals in the Asean Para Games,” the PSC chief said.

The Philippines collected a total of 26 medals on two folds, 14 silvers and 14 bronzes in the Asian meet.

Gold medalists Margarita Ochoa (women’s -45 kg.) and Annie Ramirez (women’s -55 kg.) will be leading the list of awardees after topping their respective weight classes in the jiu-jitsu contest.

Rio Olympics weightlifting silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz and two-time World 10-ball champion Rubilen Amit lead the list of silver medalists.

The other silver medalists are jiu-jitsu’s Marc Alexander Lim, Gian Taylor Lee and Jenna Napolis; tae kwon do’s Rodolfo Reyes Jr., Jocel Lyn Ninobla; muaythai’s Philip Delarmino; athletics’ Eric Shauwn Cray; dancesport’s German Enriquez and Dnella Publico; bowling’s Kenneth Chua and the women’s team of Liza Del Rosario, Marian Posadas, Alexis Sy and Krizziah Tabora; chess’ Jan Garcia and Paulo Bersamina; and billiards’ Chezka Centeno.

The bronze medal winners are Alvin Lobrequinto and Jefferson Manatad of wrestling; Kristopher Uy, Kirstie Alora, Francis Agojo, the men’s poomsae team, and the women’s poomsae team; Kristel Macrohon of weighlifting; Rolan Llamas of kurash; Warren Kiamco, Johan Chua and Carlo Biado of billiards; Garcia, Bersamina, Janelle Mae Frayna and Shania Mendoza of chess; and Gerald Jamili and Cherry Parcon of dancesport.

“The incentive should be released and distributed to the athletes on October 16 or October 20 depending on the availability of the President,” added Ramirez.