AIMAG qualifying tilt begins May 2

A qualifying tournament for the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) in September will be held at the Harrison Plaza in Manila from May 29 to June 2.

The featured sports in the AIMAG have no existing national sports associations among them kurash, sambo, kickboxing, belt wrestling and traditional wrestling. The five-day qualifying tilt is open to amateur and professional players, aged 18 years and above.

“We decided to have this pre-tournament in order to promote the sports and scout for players who can compete and represent our country,” said AIMAG deputy chef de mission Raymund Lee Reyes on Friday.

Reyes said that both the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee support the project.

The qualifier would also give them a chance to solicit support according to Reyes.

The other disciplines that will be featured in the AIMAG are athletics, chess, cycling, lawn tennis, muay thai, jiu jitsu, weightlifting, taekwondo, billiards, football, swimming, bowling, dancesport, basketbal and futsal.

Chef de Mission Monsour del Rosa­rio said that they would implement new programs to ensure the readiness of Filipino athletes for the competition.

“We continue to think of new ways on how we can help our countrymen rise up through sports as we seek new talents who can proudly represent our nation in the global stage,” Del Rosario said.

JEAN RUSSEL V. DAVID