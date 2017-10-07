UP aims for Ang Liga lead

University of the Philippines shoots for the lead when it tangles with Ateneo De Manila University in the top division of the Ang Liga Season 15 collegiate football tournament today at the De La Salle University Science and Technology Complex Football Field in Biñan, Laguna.

The powerhouse teams from the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) open the match day’s triple-header at 10 a.m.

Sitting on No. 2 with 15 points after a five-game winning streak, the Maroon Booters seek to surpass leading National University.

A win for the State U will push them past the idle NU Booters, who hold the pole position with 17 points on a 5-2-1 win-draw-loss record.

The Diliman-based squad nailed its fifth straight win at the expense of defending champion University of Sto. Tomas, 4-2, behind Fidel Tacardon’s late brace last Sunday.

But Ateneo is eager to improve its six points on No. 7 from four games and keep its semifinals bid alive.

The Blue Booters snapped out of a two-game slide after nipping Lyceum of the Philippines University, 2-1, on star striker Jarvey Gayoso’s second half brace.

Meanwhile, skidding San Beda College tackles Emilio Aguinaldo College in the final game at 3 p.m.

The Red Booters hope to end a two-game skid and climb out of the No. 6 spot while the No. 8 Generals aim to continue the momentum from their breakthrough win.

In the second division, San Beda’s juniors team and University of Perpetual Help System DALTA meet head-on in their 1 p.m. tussle.