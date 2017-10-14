UP aims to keep lead in Ang Liga

University of the Philippines (UP) seeks to stretch its lead when it tackles the formidable College of Saint Benilde in the top division of Ang Liga Season 15 collegiate football tournament today at the De La Salle University Science and Technology Complex Football Field in Biñan, Laguna.

Advertisements

The leading Maroon Booters and the fourth-running Blazers collide in the second game of a double-header at 1 p.m.

After getting hold of the pole position more than a week ago, UP now aims to pull away farther from its closest contender and keep its winning streak going.

The Diliman-based booters are riding on a six-game run that produced 18 points, one marker clear of erstwhile leader National University, which carries a 5-2-1 win-draw-loss record.

Behind Christian Lapas’ early penalty kick conversion, veteran tactician Anto Gonzales and his men pulled off a 1-0 win against powerhouse team Ateneo De Manila University in the “Katipunan Derby” last October 7.

But getting in the way is the solid defense of St. Benilde.

The Blazers have not conceded a single goal in all their five games while racking up five goals of their own.

The Taft-based booters are sitting on No. 4 with 13 points on a 4-1-0 card and a stunner over UP would catapult them past Lyceum of the Philippines University on No. 3.

Meanwhile, Malayan Colleges Laguna and University of Perpetual Help System DALTA battle for a breakthrough victory in the six-team second division.

Both squads are bent on halting a three-game losing skid as they try to stay in contention for a playoff spot.