Air Force clouters keep Summer Slam romp

Air Force came away with a pair of victories to stay on top of the Club and Open men’s divisions while Adamson kept its domination of women’s play midway through the Cebuana Lhuillier-ASAPHIL Summer Grand Slam National Open Fast Pitch softball tournament in Cabuyao City late Wednesday.

The Airmen trounced the San Ildefonso, Bulacan nine, 5-2, to remain in the lead in the Club division with a 3-0 mark while their Open class squad crushed the Jk.com Zamboanga side, 3-0, to likewise stretch their win run to three in the week-long event which drew 46 teams nationwide in the men’s and women’s categories.

The Lady Falcons, on the other hand, rolled to their fourth win in row, beating Tanza, Cavite for a three-way tie with the University of the East Lady Warriors and the Phl Youth team in the event presented by Cebuana Lhuillier and Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines.

“We always expect the Summer Grand Slam tournament to deliver great matches and this year’s edition does not disappoint,” said ASAPHIL and Cebuana Lhuillier president Jean Henri Lhuillier. “At this point, it’s hard to tell which team will take home the championship title so I just wish everyone the best of luck and may they all be able to show all their skills and play each game to the best of their abilities.”

In other women’s results, the Phl Youth smothered Makati, 7-2, for a 4-0 mark while the latter rebounded with a 5-1 rout of Central Luzon State University. San Miguel, Bulacan also thumped Baguio, 5-1, while Polytechnic University of the Philippines and Rizal Technological University waylaid De La Salle-Zobel, 12-0, and Manila, 21-3, respectively.

Manila Team I also hacked out an 8-4 victory over Tanza, Cavite while National U escaped with a tough 4-3 decision over host Cabuyao.

In men’s action, San Rafael, Bulacan blanked the Entom Tigers, 7-0, to match Air Force’s hot start while RTU blasted Cabuyao, 10-3.