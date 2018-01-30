Air Force, UST rule BVR on Tour Ilocos Sur leg

The Air Force duo of Judy Caballejo and Coyah Abanto and UST Thunders Henry Pecaña and KR Guzman claimed the first leg of the third Beach Volleyball Republic (BVR) On Tour season held in Ilocos Sur from January 27 to 28, and livestreamed on the ABS-CBN Sports Youtube at http://youtube.com/abscbnsports.

Caballejo and Abanto’s Air Force 1 outlasted 11 other teams in the Women’s Division, beating the tandem of Beach Volleyball Republic founder Bea Tan and former Adamson Lady Falcon Amanda Villanueva of Team Perlas 2 in the finals with the score of 21-15, 23-21.

Babylove Barbon and Genesa Eslapor of Team UST, meanwhile, finished third.

In the Men’s Division, Pecaña and Guzman of the UST Alumni beat Team Univ. of Visayas 1 made up of Jade Bacaldo and Fort Libres for the trophy 21-18, 21-13, while the international pair from Hong Kong of Brian Nordberg and Giovanni Musillo settled for third.

Air Force 1 and UST Alumni both took home the top prize of P50,000 with second and third place teams getting P30,000 and P20,000, respectively.

BVR co-founder and former Ateneo Lady Eagle Dzi Gervacio said beach volleyball fans can expect a more competitive and exciting season in 2018, and thanked the Sun Soaked beach festival of Ronald Singson and Ilocos Sur Governor Ryan Singson, which BVR has been a part of for the past three years.

“BVR is grateful to have been a part of the Sun Soaked Beach Festival for three years in a row. This has been the first BVR on Tour leg and we are excited to be visiting more of our country’s shores to spread our love for the sport, elevate the competition and especially grow the game of beach volleyball,” Gervacio said.