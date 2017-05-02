Air You Go opens 3rd booking center at SM North Edsa

LOW-COST travel and tours company Air You Go Travels opened its third booking center at SM City North EDSA on Monday.

The new booking center is in addition to the five-year-old company’s booking centers located at SM Megamall and SM Cebu.

During the launch, the Cebu-based travel company offered land travel packages to Boracay, Cebu, and Bohol for only P788 per person. The packages are inclusive of a three-day, two-night hotel accommodation, breakfast, tours, and value-added tax.

As part of their Grand Opening Bonanza, a package tour to Hong Kong costs only P2,488 per person.

The Air You Go Travel app can be downloaded from both Google Play and the App Store.