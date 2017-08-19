Air Juan plans to double fleet in 5 yrs

COMMERCIAL seaplane and landplane operator Air Juan eyes doubling its fleet in the next five years.

The company is in the business of direct travel by plane to areas where there are no airports. Currently, airline has a fleet of 11 aircraft.

Air Juan President John Gutierrez said the company is now waiting for an increase in the number of passengers before buying a new aircraft.

“We are waiting for that problem when people tell us we need to expand,” Gutierrez told reporters during the company’s fifth anniversary at the CCP Complex on Thursday.

He emphasized the benefit of taking AirJuan, especially passengers on time-sensitive travel. “When Air Juan says we fly direct, we can mean it in the literal sense,” Gutierrez said.

“Imagine landing directly in front of your beachfront resort. With our seaplanes and our team of specially trained pilots, it’s possible for all destinations where this service may apply,” he said.

Air Juan offers inter-island travel and flies directly to destinations without having to use the traditional airport. Each plane has a capacity of nine passengers.

From its Manila hub at the CCP Complex, Air Juan offers seaplane trips to Busuanga Resort, Puerto Galera, Subic, Marinduque, and Boracay.

In Cebu, the company offers landplane trips to Tagbilaran, Bantayan, Biliran, Maasin, Siquijor, and Sipalay. Seaplanes from Cebu fly to Kandaya and Lakawon.

Its Puerto Princesa operations offer landplane trips to Cuyo, Iloilo, Busuanga, San Vicente, Caticlan, Sipalay, and Iloilo.

Air Juan is the only commercial seaplane operator in the country accredited by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.