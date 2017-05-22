Air and sea search for 9 navy crew missing off Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has deployed 11 ships and two helicopters to search for a naval craft which went missing with nine crew members during an anti-poaching patrol, officials said Monday. The small boat, from the warship KD Perdana, disappeared on Saturday in calm waters off Cape Sedili in the southern state of Johor. “Just before the incident, KD Perdana and the small craft were chasing away illegal fishing boats from Malaysian waters,” the navy said in a statement. Eleven warships and two helicopters are involved in the search, it added.

AFP