Air travel made easier

Airline to offer biometric-based self-service bag drop

Air travelers to and from the US will soon be able to quickly, securely and easily check their own bags—starting at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Four self-service bag drop machines has been introduced in the said airport, with one machine equipped to test facial recognition technology to match customers with passport photos through identification verification, a first for US carriers.

“We expect this investment and new process to save customers time,” said Gareth Joyce, Delta’s Senior Vice President – Airport Customer Service and Cargo, of the $600,000 investment.

“And, since customers can operate the biometric-based bag drop machine independently, we see a future where Delta agents will be freed up to seek out travelers and deliver more proactive and thoughtful customer service,” she added.

The airline’s introduction of self-service bag drops and facial-recognition technology is a natural next step in its work to streamline airport processes and is complimented by Delta’s industry-leading radio frequency identification technology.

Previous self-service innovations like ticketing kiosks and check-in via the Fly Delta Mobile app have transformed congested lobby areas and drastically improved customer satisfaction scores.

Delta also worked with the Transportation Security Administration to implement the first automated screening lanes in the US at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Other innovations include developing a groundbreaking app that helps pilots avoid turbulence for a more comfortable flight, launching the industry’s most interactive airport wayfinding maps on the FlyDelta mobile app and strategically enhancing its boarding process.

“This is the next step in curating an airport experience that integrates thoughtful innovation from start to finish,” Joyce said. “We’re making travel easier than ever for our customers and continuing to deliver a leading customer experience.”

The airline will collect customer feedback during the trial and run process analyses to ensure that this lobby enhancement improves the overall customer experience. Studies have found that self-service bag drops have the potential to process twice as many customers per hour. AC