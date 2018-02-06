AirAsia opens 3 domestic routes from Clark

LOW-COST carrier Philippines AirAsia announced on Monday that it has started operating flights from Clark to

Iloilo, Tacloban and Puerto Princesa.

“Our commitment is to better connect Clark to secondary cities within the Philippines like Iloilo, Tacloban and

Puerto Princesa [and]to the Asean region where the AirAsia Group has unparalleled and widest connectivity, and to destinations across Northeast Asia, Australasia, the Middle East and the United States,” Philippines AirAsia Chief Pilot for Training and Standards Darren Acorda said in a statement.

AirAsia said it is offering promotional fares of as low as P1,066 for the three routes until February 18, 2018, for travel between today and July 31, 2018.

The Clark-Tacloban route operates every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The Clark to Puerto Princesa and Iloilo flights meanwhile operate every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

AirAsia also flies from Clark to Davao, Kalibo and Caticlan using its Airbus 320s, which have a seating capacity of up to 180 passengers.