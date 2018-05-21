AirAsia PH chief bucks tax proposal

The government should reconsider plans to limit corporate incentives and cap airline fares as these would unduly affect the aviation industry, the president and CEO of Philippines AirAsia, Inc. said.

“’Wag na lang nila ituloy yung pinaplano nilang (They shouldn’t push through with plans for) Train (Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion) 2, which will remove our tax incentives. I hope they don’t do that,” Philippines AirAsia President and CEO Dexter Comendador told reporters in a chance interview in Pampanga.

“Everything will be taxed — spare parts, fuel will be highly taxed … Those are the biggest expenses … So dun pa lang, pag tinamaan ka, wala na. Tapos gusto pa i-control yung fares (With those, it’s over if you get hit. And they also want to control fares),” Comendador added.

“You’re killing the industry that was liberalized by President Ramos.”

Comendador was referring to Executive Order 209, issued by then-President Fidel Ramos in 1995 that mandated a liberalized aviation industry policy, paving the way for the entry of other airlines such as Malaysian budget carier AirAsia via a joint venture with local businessmen.

Train 2, more commonly known as Package 2, calls for the lowering of corporate income taxes and the modernization of fiscal incentives granted to investors. It was submitted to the House of Representatives in January, at the heels of the Train law’s implementation at the start of the year.

The House of Representatives is currently considering a corresponding bill and Finance department officials have said that a proposed law could be ready for President Rodrigo Duterte’s signature by the middle of next year.

The Civil Aviation Board, meanwhile, has proposed the imposition of floor and ceiling prices for airfares following complaints that airlines were overcharging passengers, which prompted Philippines AirAsia last year to submit a position paper rejecting the proposal.

“Why do it now? … Tayo na nga lang ang natitirang (We already are) one of the smallest [in terms of]passenger growth in Asean … Tapos gaganyanin mo pa? (And you want to do this?),” Comendador said.

The International Air Transport Association has also opposed the CAB’s proposal, last year saying it would distort competition.

“We are against this measure. The prices should be driven by market forces,” IATA Director General and Chief Executive Officer Alexandre de Juniac said.