AirAsia PH flies to Indonesia in January

AIRASIA Philippines will launch flights from Manila to Jakarta and Bali in Indonesia starting January 2018, the low-cost airline said on Thursday.

Advertisements

Flights to Jakarta will start on January 9 and flights to Bali will start on January 19, AirAsia Philippines President and Chief Executive Officer Dexter Comendador said.

“AirAsia is the only airline that directly services all 10 Asean countries with established operations in the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The AirAsia Group carried 13.4 million people within Asean last year and we aim to continue delivering only the best service and widest connectivity,” Comendador said.

Meanwhile, trips between Manila to Saigon will commence in November with flights every Tuesday, Friday, andSunday.

“This strengthens our position as a truly Asean airline,” Comendador said, noting that AirAsia operates in every Asean country.

Comendador reiterated that the initial public offering for AirAsia Philippines is scheduled in 2018. Funds raised will be used for aircraft acquisition and facilities, as AirAsia Philippines aims to have 18 aircraft before the year-end and 70 planes in total in 10 years’ time.

He said AirAsia Philippines and AirAsia Thailand are the only units that are not yet listed in their respective local bourses.

“The two of us are the only ones which haven’t launched an IPO,” he said, adding that AirAsia Group President Tony Fernandes is only waiting for the Philippine and Thailand IPOs before seeking an Asean listing.

Fernandes aims to list AirAsia Group as an Asean listed company either on the stock exchange of Hong Kong or Singapore.