AirAsia PH ‘hopeful’ IPO launched before yr-end

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga: AirAsia Philippines is hopeful its planned $250-million initial public offering (IPO) will go through in the fourth quarter of 2018 as it continues discussions with the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE).

“We have a board meeting on May 25th and we are in the process of going through with the regulatory issues with PSE. We need some clearances from the board to wipe out our negative equity,” AirAsia Group Chief Executive Officer Tony Fernandes told reporters.

Fernandes maintained a positive outlook on the company’s success, noting that AirAsia got listed recently in Indonesia, leaving the Philippine operation as the only unit not yet listed on the local market.

“AirAsia Group is listed already. Obviously I want Philippines as a tradable share. That means it’s easier to value it,” Fernandes said. “Indonesia is listed, so Philippines is the last one in the Asean AOCs (consolidated aircraft operating certificate) to be listed,” he added

“Now, AirAsia Group owns 100 percent of (AirAsia) Malaysia, 40 percent of (AirAsia) Philippines, 49 percent of (AirAsia) Indonesia, 45 percent of (AirAsia) Thailand. And so eventually, I hope we can swap those shares into one company. Let’s say the 60 percent owned by Filipinos would be able to go up to the AirAsia Group. They would not just have a share of the Philippines (operation), they would have a share of the whole airline,” he explained.

Proceeds of the planned IPO will be used to fund the acquisition of more planes. AirAsia Philippines seeks to have 70 planes in the next 10 years.