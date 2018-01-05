AirAsia PH to launch Manila-Osaka flights

The Philippine unit of the AirAsia Group said it would launch flights between Manila and Osaka, Japan in the second half of the year.

“We got entitlements for Osaka [for the]second semester [of 2018],” Philippines AirAsia President and CEO Dexter Comendador told reporters.

The flights to Osaka would follow those between Manila and Bali, Indonesia and to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Despite Comendador saying he would increase international flights from Clark International Airport in Pampanga province, the airline is still focusing on increasing domestic flights from there.

“We are still enhancing the [increase]of domestic flights first,” he said.

Comendador also said 2018 would be a “very very good” year for AirAsia after breaking even last year.