AirAsia plane ‘shaking like washing machine’ returns to Australia

SYDNEY: An AirAsia flight to Malaysia was forced back to Australia Sunday due to a technical problem, with one passenger saying the plane was “shaking like a washing machine.” The Airbus A330 from Perth to Kuala Lumpur experienced problems about 90 minutes into the journey. It landed safely, with Perth Airport reporting a “technical issue.” “The pilot identified technical issues, turned around and returned,” an airport spokesman told AFP, adding that emergency crews were put on standby but not needed. It was the second scare involving an Airbus A330 in Australia this month, with a China Eastern plane making an emergency landing in Sydney after a huge hole appeared in one of its engine casings.