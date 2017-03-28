AirAsia returns to CRK with Clark-Kalibo flight

AIRASIA celebrated its return to the Clark International Airport (CRK) on Monday with the launch of its first Clark-Kalibo flight.

AirAsia launched commercial flights from Clark in 2012 before transferring its hub to Metro Manila following a strategic partnership with local carrier ZestAir in 2013.

“AirAsia believes in Clark. We established our base operations here and launched commercial flights in 2012 with only two planes, and now we have a fleet of 14 jets,” AirAsia Philippines Chief Executive Officer Captain Dexter Comendador said.

“We are aiming to expand and grow operations here in the next five years,” Comendador added.

He added that AirAsia targets to have 17 to 19 planes this year.

Meanwhile, a Clark to Davao flight will be launched starting April 22 at a four-times-weekly schedule, AirAsia said.

“We are growing the domestic markets first but we will (soon) connect you to the international markets,” Comendador added.

The captain disclosed that AirAsia is considering launching flights to Taipei, Korea and China in the future.

Philippines AirAsia is part of the AirAsia Group, the largest low-cost carrier in Asia which serves over 120 destinations.