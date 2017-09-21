Airasia to start Manila-Ho Chi Minh flights in Nov

LOW-COST carrier AirAsia said it would start offering direct flights from Manila to Ho Chi Minh in November for an all-in fare of as low as P990.

“We are thrilled to announce that we will start servicing direct flights from Manila to Ho Chi Minh in November as part of our commitment to continue bringing the Philippines closer to neighboring cities within the Asean region,” AirAsia Philippines and Chief Executive Officer Dexter Comendador said in a statement on late Tuesday.

Passengers can now start booking for an all-in fare of as low as P990 up to October 8, 2017, according to AirAsia. Travel period will last from November 17, 2017 until November 21, 2018.

“AirAsia is the only airline that directly services all ten Asean countries with established operations in the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Last year, the AirAsia Group carried 13.4 million people within Asean and we aim to continue bringing the region closer together via inter-Asean connectivity,” Comendador said.

The Manila—Ho Chi Minh route will operate three times weekly every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday under departing flight number Z2294.

Returning flight Z2295 will operate Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.