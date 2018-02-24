Airbnb expands offerings

SAN FRANCISCO: Home-share titan Airbnb on Thursday took aim at more upscale travelers with new categories including premium lodging and properties for “trips of a lifetime.”

In one of the most significant updates since the San Francisco-based firm launched a decade ago, Airbnb added what it called “Plus” and “Beyond” lodging options along with a handful of new categories such as bed-and-breakfast, boutique and “unique space.”

The new options came in Airbnb’s “roadmap” described as putting the sharing economy star on a path to serving one billion guests annually by 2028.

Airbnb said its Plus offerings would be inspected for comfort, cleanliness, and design, and were said to be “intended for guests looking for beautiful homes, exceptional hosts and added peace of mind.”

The category launched with 2,000 homes in 13 cities.

Beyond Airbnb, which stemmed from the acquisition last year of Luxury Retreats, will launch in coming months and offer customized “trips of a lifetime,” the company said in a statement.

Airbnb also unveiled a “collections” categories that will offer venues for occasions ranging from work to weddings.

“Ten years ago we never dreamed of what Airbnb could become,” said co-founder and chief executive Brian Chesky.

“In fact, people thought the idea that strangers would stay in each other’s homes was crazy. Today, millions of people every night do just that.”