Aircraft maker Leonardo expands presence in PH

ITALIAN aircraft company Leonardo is expanding its presence in the Philippines after a recent delivery of two aircraft to corporate customers and two more aircraft in the next few months in the country.

In a statement on Friday, Leonardo said the first AW169 in the Philippines and another AW139 for VIP or corporate transport is also scheduled to be delivered in the next few months.

“Both the AW169 and AW139 will be used for VIP/corporate transport. These deliveries add to the success already achieved by the AW109 Power, in operation with corporate customers in the country.

The AW169 is a new generation eight-10 seat light intermediate twin-turbine helicopter, featuring class-leading performance and latest safety standards in its category, according to the company.

On the other hand, the AW139 features leading edge technology and benefits from the best-in-class power reserve and outstanding power to weight ratio, which provides Category A performance capabilities with no limitations in a wide range of operating conditions.

Leonardo also has a strong presence in the Philippines’ military helicopter market, the company said.

The company signed a contract with the Philippine Air Force in 2013 for eight AW109 Power light twin-engine helicopters to be used for homeland security, armed reconnaissance, and close support, of which deliveries started in 2014.

Leonardo’s range of commercial helicopters in the Philippines is supported by Royal Star Aviation, Incorporated.

Royal Star Aviation, according to its company profile, is an independent business which entered the commercial aircraft (helicopter and fixed wing) charter market. It provides passenger service, aerial photography, movie coverage, sling operations, geographical surveys, offshore passenger service, emergency rescue, and aircraft maintenance.