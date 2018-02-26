Airline accidents down in 2017 – IATA

About 4.1-billion travelers flew safely on 41.8 million flights in 2017, putting the global all accident rate per one million flights at 1.08, a significant improvement from the 1.68 figure in 2016, according to the International Air Transport Association.

“2017 was a very good year for aviation safety. We saw improvements in nearly all key metrics, globally and in most regions. And we are determined to make this very safe industry even safer,” IATA Director General and Chief Executive Officer Alexandre de Juniac said in a statement.

“In 2017 there were incidents and accidents that we learned from through the investigation process, just as we will learn from the recent tragedies in Russia and Iran. Complementing that knowledge are insights we can gain from the millions of flights that operate safety. Data from these operations are powering the development of predictive analytics that will eventually enable us to eliminate the conditions that can lead to accidents,” De Juniac said.

The IATA reported that none of its member airlines experienced fatal accidents or hull losses in 2017 with jet or turboprop equipment.