Airline celebrates 2017 milestones

Emirates celebrated a successful year of achievements and milestones during its ear-end appreciation dinner attended by trade partners at The Peninsula Manila Hotel on December 13.

Happy to share some key highlights for the airline with The Manila Times, Emirates Philippines Country Head Satish Sethi triumphantly said, “Emirates was recently awarded ‘Best Airline Worldwide,’ and won awards for ‘Airline with the Best First Class,’ ‘Airline with the Best First-Class Lounge’ and ‘Best Frequent Flyer Programme’ at the 2017 Business Traveller Middle East Awards.

Moreover, he recalled how the airline received its 100th A380 aircraft in November, making its total fleet count to 268 aircrafts. As such, routes have also expanded, flying to over 45 destinations across Africa, Asia, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas.

“The Emirates A380 is the world’s largest passenger aircraft which is a testament to the airline’s leadership in inflight experience in all cabin classes. It is welcomed by local economies as a contributor to tourism and visitor growth. Customers from the Philippines can experience the Emirates A380 on select routes, via Dubai,” Sethi explained.

Deservingly, the airline’s success locally was highly attributed to its top agency producers who were awarded during the said year-end celebration. These are Rajah travel and Tours, G Tours, Adventure International Inc., Marsman, ISS GMT, Uni Orient, Horizon, Constellation Travel, Pan Pacific Travel and Instone.

“We could not have attained all these milestones without the continued support of our partners and the trust and loyalty of our passengers. This coming year, we are more than excited to continue delivering unparalleled service that we know our passengers will enjoy,” Sethi concluded.