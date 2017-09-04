Airline offers free flight for recovering soldiers

Share Email Shares 0

Cebu Pacific Air (CEB) on Monday airlifted the first batch of Army troops, recovering from their wounds inflicted during the Marawi siege, to their respective units in various provinces before returning to full combat duty status. CEB Communications Director Charo Logarta said at least 11 wounded Army soldiers took the CEB flight from Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) for free to Cagayan de Oro, Tacloban, Pagadian and Cotabato. The servicemen were released from confinement at the Army General Hospital in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig and will be going back soon for debriefing session, according to Lt. Col. Ray Tiongco. Logarta added that other recovering government troops fit enough for commercial flights can be accommodated on Cebu Pacific flights from Cagayan de Oro (Laguindingan Airport) or Manila, and flown to any of its 37 domestic destinations.