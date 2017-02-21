Airline passenger caught with marijuana

Tuesday, February 21, 2017
    A Manila-bound passenger was held at Cebu-Mactan International Airport for carrying dried marijuana leaves, the Office for Transportation Security said on Tuesday. Ezekiel Perez Estraza was told to put his backpack at the X-ray machine for the final security check including his electronic gadgets for screening but security screener Rhecin Rubion, noticed him taking something from his bag and pla­cing it in his pocket. Estraza, a passenger of Air Asia flight Z2-776, was immediately subjected to frisking and found with a glass pipe and crushed dried marijuana in his pocket. He was turned over to the Philippine National Police – Aviation Security Unit in Cebu and is now facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Act of 2002.

