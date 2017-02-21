Airline passenger caught with marijuana

A Manila-bound passenger was held at Cebu-Mactan International Airport for carrying dried marijuana leaves, the Office for Transportation Security said on Tuesday. Ezekiel Perez Estraza was told to put his backpack at the X-ray machine for the final security check including his electronic gadgets for screening but security screener Rhecin Rubion, noticed him taking something from his bag and placing it in his pocket. Estraza, a passenger of Air Asia flight Z2-776, was immediately subjected to frisking and found with a glass pipe and crushed dried marijuana in his pocket. He was turned over to the Philippine National Police – Aviation Security Unit in Cebu and is now facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Act of 2002.
Airline passenger caught with marijuana0
