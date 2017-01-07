Airline treats Bantay Bata scholars

Singapore Airlines celebrated the spirit of giving with their young scholars from Bantay Bata during the holidays.

With the theme “Isang Pamilya Tayo,” one of the world’s leading airlines in partnership with ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya, showed their continuous support to the foundation by celebrating the holidays together, exchanging talents and distributing gifts to the many scholars that the airline has continued to support since 2003.

“Christmas is all about sharing blessings we received this year with everyone. It’s also the time for getting together with those we consider as family,” said Singapore Airlines general manager Carol Ong.

“With each achievement a child who is part of Bantay Bata has in life and in school, it is also ours because we are from one big family. Together, we can make a difference in other people’s lives by continuing to spread cheer and goodwill even when it’s not the holiday season,” she added.

Bantay Bata has become one of the most widely sponsored and supported causes by Singapore Airlines in the Philippines.

For the school year 2016 to 2017, the airlines assists 128 scholars from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, with their educational needs including school supplies, transportation, and allowances.