Airlines cancel flights to Bicol over Mayon’s thick ash clouds

FLIGHTS to and from Legazpi, Naga and Masbate and other parts of the country were suspended on Tuesday due to thick volcanic ash that may damage aircraft and jeopardize the safety of passengers, aviation authorities said.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) issued Notice to Airmen (Notam) as Mayon remained increasingly restive.

Passengers flying to and from Naga and Legazpi and other destinations are strongly advised to await further announcements regarding their flight schedules.

Due to a heightened alert raised by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Mayon Volcano, the following domestic flights and five international flights cancelled were:

Philippine Airlines

Manila-Legazpi (PR291), Cebu-Legazpi (PR2927), Clark-Naga (PR2965), Clark-Masbate (PR2621)

Cebu Pacific

Manila-Legazpi (5J323, 5J325, 5J327, 5J324, 5J326, and 5J328)

Cebgo

Manila-Naga-Manila (DG6111/DG6112, DG6117/DG6118), Manila-San Jose-Manila (DG6031/DG6032), Manila-Tablas-Manila (DG6073/DG6074), Manila-Masbate-Manila (DG6177/DG6178), Caticlan-Clark-Caticlan (DG6298/DG6299), Cebu-Legazpi-Cebu (DG6206/DG6207), Cebu-Legazpi (DG6205)

Meanwhile, PAL cancelled its Manila-Narita-Manila flights PR431/PR432, and Nippon Air flight NH820 from Manila to Narita because of bad weather in Narita, while Jetstar 3K761/3K762 Singapore-Manila-Singapore was also cancelled because of Mayon.

Passengers affected by cancellations because of the volcanic situation were advised to re-route to the nearest alternate airport, rebook at a later travel date within 30 days with free of charge or get a full refund.

Airline officials apologized for any inconvenience “by the flight schedule changes and cancellations as flights will resume once the situation normalizes.” The affected passengers were also advised to monitor their flight schedules as the airlines will provide updates as soon as possible. BENJIE L. VERGARA