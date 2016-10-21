Airlines cancel international flights to Hong Kong

Several airlines on Friday canceled their international flights as super Typhoon Lawin (international code name: Haima) made its way out of the country.

Flights going to Hong Kong were grounded as China’s Special Administrative Region braced for Lawin with destructive 145 kilometer per hour winds at its center.

At the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), at least 25 international flights of Philippine Airlines (PAL), Cebu Pacific Air (CEB), and Cathay Pacific Airways were grounded.

PAL’s Manila-Hong Kong Flights PR300, PR318, PR306 and PR353 and Hong Kong-Manila Flights PR301, PR319, PR307, PR313 and PR352 were cancelled.

CEB’s Manila-Hong Kong Flights 5J110, 5J118, 5J114 and 5J142 and Hong Kong-Manila Flights 5J111, 5J119, 5J115 and 5J143 were scrapped.

The Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways canceled its Manila-Hong Kong Flights CX903, CX918 and CX935 and its Hong Kong-Manila Flights CX906, CX919 and CX900

Twelve domestic flights of PAL, CEB and Cebgo were scrapped.

PAL’s Manila-Laoag Flights PR2196 and PR2198, Laoag-Manila Flights PR2197 and PR2199, Manila-Basco Flight PR2084 and Basco-Manila Flight PR2085 were canceled.

Cebgo scrapped its Flight DG6004 (Manila-Laoag) and Flight DG6005 (Laoag-Manila).

CEB canceled its Flight 5J196 (Manila-Cauayan) and Flight 5J197 (Cauayan-Manila) and its Flight 5J504 (Manila-Tuguegarao) and Flight 5J505 (Tuguegarao-Manila).

The airlines said passengers affected by the cancelation of flights may rebook within 30 days from original flight date or within ticket validity period.

