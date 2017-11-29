Airport authorities apologize for ‘warm temperature’ at NAIA-3 as airconditioning system undergoes repairs

AIRPORT officials are apologizing for the discomfort caused to passengers by the ongoing repair of the airconditioning system in parts of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

“We are experiencing warm temperature in some parts of NAIA terminal 3 due to the ongoing repair of our central air-conditioning system. We apologize for the inconvenience,” Manila International Airport Authority General Manager Eddie Monreal said.

Monreal said the problem was being addressed but the purchase of parts or ordering a brand new unit should have to pass through a bidding process.

Monreal said the MIAA has ordered new and was in the process of procuring stand-alone units to ensure that temperature in the affected areas would be kept at a comfortable level.

The MIAA said it understood how inconvenient it was to endure warm temperature inside the terminal.

Monreal stressed “our engineering team is on top of the situation and is doing all it can to improve the cooling system at the affected areas.”

When Monreal took over as airport executive in 2016, the air-conditioning system of terminal 3 was in already bad condition. BENJIE VERGARA