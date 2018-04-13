Airport authorities nab abusive cabbie

Airport authorities arrested a taxi driver accused of overcharging two passengers in separate incident at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). Operatives of the Intelligence and Investigation Division-Special Task Group (IID-STG) of the Manila International Airport Authority nabbed Friddie Mago after the complaint of overcharging posted by the two passengers on the social media went viral. Airport Police Officer 2 Roderick Mejia, IID-STG chief, said Mago, who drives El Castle taxi (ACD-5971), a regular white taxi plying at NAIA, picked up Jonas Dizon at the NAIA terminal 3 last April 2 and charged him P1,200 from the airport to Cubao in Quezon City. Mago also went viral after passenger Mitch Lu-ang Leswe posted on Facebook last February 22 that she charged her P1,900 from NAIA terminal 3 to Farinas bus terminal in Sampaloc, Manila. Mago is now detained for charges of swindling through estafa, unjust vexation and falsification of public documents filed by Leswe before the Manila Regional Trial Court while police are waiting for Dizon to file complaint against Mago. Airport police last month also arrested a taxi driver who coerced a frightened lady passenger into paying P645 from NAIA terminal 2 to NAIA terminal 3.