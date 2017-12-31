Airport authorities tighten watch on ‘snobbish’, illegal taxis

AUTHORITIES at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) tightened its watch on taxis plying its terminals that were either refusing passengers or operating without a franchise ahead of the New Year.

Under “Oplan Isnabero” and Anti-Colorum operations, the Airport Police Department (APD) was deputized by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to inspect documents of regular taxis queuing at the designated lanes of the arrival areas of NAIA terminal 1.

The inspection that started on Saturday was part of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signed between the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) and the LTFRB to curb illegal or “colorum” vehicles at the NAIA.

The MOA authorized the MIAA, through its airport police, to impound taxis found to have spurious documents and its driver to be issued corresponding impounding receipts and inspection report summons.

All public vehicles that were inspected on Saturday, including those white taxis picking up and dropping off passengers at the terminal 1 departure area, have complete franchising documents.

The operations, the MIAA said, was not only meant to put a stop to the illegal transport operation at the country’s premier airport but also to go after people behind it.

MIAA General Manager Ed Monreal said that the operations were meant to improve public transport services in the country’s main gateway by strictly implementing national traffic management rules and regulations.

MIAA said colorum vehicle operators would be meted fines ranging from P120,000 to P200,000 instead of the usual P1,000.

Meanwhile, airport authorities advised all passengers to always watch out for their belongings while inside the terminals because of the heavy volume of passengers during the holidays and to secure all their belongings, citing the rising number of misplaced and left behind luggage both at the terminal and inside the aircraft. BENJIE L. VERGARA