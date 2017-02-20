Airport BI officers on work slowdown

Long queues at immigration counters annoyed hundreds of arriving and departing passengers on Monday because only a few immigration officers were on duty. A BI source said the work slowdown began last month in protest over non-payment of their overtime pay and the delay in the payment of salaries of casual workers. The employees’ allowance of the three government agencies – Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) – at NAIA were severed after the airlines that previously shouldered their overtime pay secured a court’s ruling against it. Red Mariñas, BI head at NAIA, said the employees were only given basic pay from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and “the overtime (pay) has not been released.” He added that some of the employees failed to report for work or workers were purposely slowing down and some of them filed a leave of absence.