Airport body scraps P550 terminal fee

Airlines and the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) will sign a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) aimed to stop collecting terminal fee from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) that was imposed by the previous airport administration in 2015.

MIAA General Manager Ed Monreal over the weekend said the signing will take place on Wednesday and the MOA will take effect in April this year.

Monreal came up with the decision after his office worked on technical details and coordinated with international airlines in eliminating the P550 terminal fee.

According to the MIAA, the signing will be attended by airlines concerned, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Philippine Overseas Employment Administration and Susan Ople Foundation and other OFW advocates.

Representatives from some recruitment agencies have been invited to witness the signing.

The MIAA had imposed the integration of international terminal fee in airline tickets purportedly to ease congestion in Manila airports.

Under the regulation , the OFWs are required to pay the P550 terminal fee when buying plane tickets online or from airline ticket offices.

They can claim a refund prior to their departure from or upon their return to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Manila.

OFW groups had opposed the imposition, saying it is a clear violation of the Migrant Workers Act of 1995 that exempts the OFWs from paying the terminal fee.

Reports said that more or less three million OFWs are working abroad and a total of more than a billion pesos in terminal fee that had been collected remains unclaimed by the OFWs.

Monreal said the OFWs fail to claim their refund because they have little time to line up at the departure refund counters as they have to catch their flights.

The MIAA will refund the terminal fee as long as the OFWs are able to present their e-ticket, boarding pass and passport.