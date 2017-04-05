Airport bus service expands route

UBE Express, the premium airport bus service at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) had expanded its route to include areas within the Makati Central Business District.

The route expansion was the subject of an agreement between UBE Express and Ayala Center Estate Association and Ayala Malls.

The bus service will now stop at Glorietta 4 and 5 and surrounding hotels within Ayala Center Makati including The Ascott, Dusit Thani, Holiday Inn and Suites, The Peninsula Manila, Shangri-la, New World, and Fairmont Makati. The express buses shall pick up passengers daily from NAIA Terminals 1 to 4 and pass through these drop-off points.

The regular fare is P300 but UBE Express currently has a P200 promo fare until May 2017.

Marika Chavez, operations manager of UBE Express, said the company plans to extend the promo period.

“This route expansion of the UBE Express is a strategic addition especially for prospective patrons who may have intended business engagements or may desire to access the business district of Makati,” Cherie Mercado, spokesperson of the Department of Transportation, said.

UBE Express operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“With UBE Express now present in Glorietta and Greenbelt, we further complement our roster of Easy Ride services and provide our shoppers with an inclusive and comprehensive range of safe and reliable public transportation options,” Ayala Malls Group Head Rowena Tomeldan said.

Easy Ride provides shoppers convenient access to various modes of public transportation from any Ayala Mall.

UBE Express routes also cover stops at the Entertainment City, Roxas Boulevard and Intramuros in Manila. Reicelene Joy N. Ignacio