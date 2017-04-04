Airport janitor nabbed with shabu

A janitor about to deliver shabu and a man who claimed a luggage containing marijuana were arrested after a brief chase at the Central Mail Exchange Center (CMEC) near the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Jesus Detollo, building attendant at Manila International Airport Authority administration compound, agreed to sell and deliver three sachets of shabu to a poseur-buyer when arrested by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and airport policemen. Airport Police Officer 2 Erick Mejia and a certain Maj. Jonson found three sachets of shabu from Detollo. Similarly, Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force nabbed a man, 24, after a brief chase at the CMEC while trying to claim a package using a fake identification card. Customs District III Collector Ed Macabeo said package, declared to contain a sweater, yielded dried marijuana leaves wrapped in five aluminum foil weighing 75 grams. The suspect, whose identity was uncertain, tried to run away but was captured by Customs personnel.

BENJIE L. VERGARA