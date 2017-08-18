Airport policeman saves OFW from missing flight

For P20, an airport policeman saved an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) from missing her flight to Bahrain. Mary Jane Abalos posted on Facebook expressing gratitude to Airport Police Officer Joebert Besonia who came to her rescue after she landed at the wrong terminal. Besonia informed her that an airport shuttle bus can bring her to Ninoy Aquino International Airport terminal 3 to catch her flight and quickly gave her P20 for fare after saying she ran out of peso cash. “Thank you for the P20 bus fare. I salute you, sir, for the assistance while I was at the airport. Please accept my gratitude for being helpful without asking something in return,” Abalos posted.