Airport security guard arrested for theft

A SURPRISE inspection of lockers of airport personnel at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 led to the arrest of a security guard who allegedly kept a blue pouch containing cash that a Malaysian passenger had reported missing.

But the money with different denominations, which Eme E. Rendoque hid separately, was found at the female comfort room wrapped in a plastic bag.

Rendoque admitted immediately to police that she took the cash to support the medical operation of her mother.

Sugin Charles Supramany, who arrived in Manila from Kuala Lumpur via Cebu Pacific Air on September 20, owned the blue pouch.

Authorities said that Supramany inadvertently left behind his pouch inside the aircraft when he disembarked from the plane. The pouch, the owner said contained $1,190; 2,000 Malaysian Rupee; and P60,000.

Possible charges of violation of Article 308 of the Revised Penal Code (qualified theft) will be filed against Rendoque.

Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) General Manager Ed Monreal ordered the cancellation of Rendoque’s access pass and was banned permanently from the airport premises. BENJIE L. VERGARA