Airport transport service adopts mobile booking

Travelers can now request pickup by an airport public transport vehicle through a mobile booking app, the first internet-based booking application for accredited land transportation service launched at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Monday.

Airport Shuttle Service, Inc (ASSI) said the new system is similar to the app being used by other transportation network companies and with it ASSI aims to provide the riding public with a more convenient and safer alternative since their trips are being monitored from boarding area to point of destination.

“Our riding public will now be more comfortable and secure in booking their rides with this new mobile booking app in place. Travelers can access and download ASSI booking app thru Google Play,” Romeo Sayaman, ASSI chairman and president, said.

ASSI is one of the land transport service providers accredited by the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) to exclusively operate within the airport premises.

It has deployed at least 25 vehicles in four NAIA terminals approved by LTFRB.

Aside from using Metro Manila mobile booking, passengers can also book online for vehicles to bring them to Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Bagiuo and Batangas unlike Uber and Grab which service passengers only in Metro Manila.

Monreal expressed support for ASSI’s upgrade system, however, he said MIAA will still be checking the mobile booking application to ensure that it contains safety features for the riding public.