AJWCC, Smart health solution nominated for int’l award

A homegrown mobile application that allows a patient to access his health records has been nominated at the HIMSS Asia Pacific Innovations Challenge 2016, where the best innovative solution that will revolutionize healthcare takes center stage.

Designed by the Ateneo Java Wireless Competency Center (AJWCC) for Smart Communications (Smart), MySHINE, the only nominee from the Philippines, will be pitted against three other entries from the region. The best healthcare solution will be announced later this month in Bangkok, Thailand.

MySHINE is the end-user version of the Secured Health Information Network Exchange (SHINE OS+), an electronic medical record (EMR) platform leveraging on open-sourced technologies that can be customized to fill current gaps in the health sector or open opportunities to develop new innovative solutions for healthcare.

MySHINE seeks to address the gap in the continuity of healthcare by allowing patients access and control over their health records. It also allows patients access to location-based information on health related services, including nearby pharmacies, health facilities, health practitioners, and laboratories.

“With MySHINE, the patient becomes the center of the health care system allowing for a wider variety within the service delivery network. As the end-user, the patient can access health-related services when needed most,” said Dr. Reena Estuar, executive director of AJWCC.

She explained that with the tool, members of the SHINE OS+ community are now visible to the patient whenever he requests for services. Once the request is accepted, relevant information is made available leading to the delivery of the service.

“Through the years, Smart has been at the forefront of harnessing technology for inclusive development. MySHINE digitizes healthcare from the perspective of the patient, allowing him to access not only his health records but also health-related services relevant to his well-being,” said Ramon R. Isberto, head of Public Affairs at Smart.

“Digitizing healthcare was seen as a way to improve the delivery of healthcare in a country of many islands like the Philippines. With the mobile phone, Smart and Ateneo are helping healthcare services more accessible to more Filipinos, particularly those who are in far-flung areas unreached by basic medical services,” added Isberto.

MySHINE and SHINE OS+ are aligned with the country’s health policies. For more info about SHINE OS+, click on www.shine.ph.