Akamai eyes acquisition to expand reach

NASDAQ-LISTED cloud delivery platform Akamai Technologies, Inc. said it has agreed to acquire enterprise security firm Nominum to strengthen its solution portfolio and expand its market reach.

Advertisements

Akamai did not disclose the value of the deal, but said the acquisition is expected to close later this quarter.

“We believe this acquisition is a key investment in our security capabilities because Nominum will bring complementary technology, engineering, technical support and sales talent to better reach and serve our carrier partners and their enterprise customers,” Robert Blumofe, executive vice president, platform & general manager at Akamai’s Enterprise and Carrier Division, said in a statement late Monday.

Akamai said the acquisition of the privately-funded company headquartered in California would allow them to address the increasing cases of exploits and cyber attacks in carriers and enterprises.

“Akamai knows how critical it is for carriers and enterprises to ensure their online experiences are safe, reliable and fast for their users,” Blumofe said.

Nominum’s carrier-grade cybersecurity solutions would be combined with Akamai’s enterprise security offerings and threat intelligence, the firm said.

“Akamai intends to serve a larger base of carrier and enterprise customers with more comprehensive security products. These products will be designed to more effectively identify, block, and mitigate cybersecurity threats such as malware, ransomware, phishing, and data exfiltration,” it said.

In 2015, Akamai also expanded its reach in the local market by partnering with telecommunications and digital services provider PLDT to equip enterprises with faster and more secure content availability and access.