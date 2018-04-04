Akari-Adamson eyes semis berth

Akari-Adamson University eyes to clinch an outright berth to the semifinals as it battles Jose Rizal University today in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League Aspirants’ Cup 2018 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Falcons are in a make-or-break situation in their 5 p.m. encounter with the also-ran Heavy Bombers.

With an 8-2 win-loss record, a win will give Akari-Adamson the No. 1 seed that will carry them to the final four while a loss will drop them to No. 3 and to the quarterfinals series with a twice-to-beat advantage.

“I don’t want to sound hypocrite that we don’t want to advance outright. We do want that scenario and gain that top spot,” said Akari head coach Franz Pumaren, whose men are coming off a four-game winning streak.

Despite pitted against an eliminated squad, Pumaren is still wary of an upset from their opponents.

“It’s going to be hard to play a team which is already out of the playoffs,” he said.

The seasoned hoops tactician will rely on Jerrick Ahanmisi, Jerie Pingoy and Sean Manganti to get the job done for the heavy favorites.

Jose Rizal U, on the other hand, is looking to end its Aspirants’ Cup campaign on a winning note and improve its 2-8 slate.

Young mentor Gio Lasquety will bank on veterans Jeckster Apinan, Paolo Pontejos and John Ervin Grospe in sustaining the momentum from their 98-87 win against AMA Online Education last week.

Meanwhile, Gamboa Coffee Mix-St. Clare College seeks a strong finish heading into the playoffs when it squares off with AMA at 1 p.m.

The Coffee Lovers hold a 6-4 card and a win over the cellar-dwelling Titans (1-9) will put them at No. 5 and a quarterfinals match-up against No. 4 Che’Lu Bar & Grill-San Sebastian College.

In the second game, ousted teams Wangs Basketball-Colegio de San Juan de Letran (5-5) and Batangas-Emilio Aguinaldo College (2-8) battle for pride at 1 p.m.