AL Gotianun returns P3.9B shares to Filinvest

AL Gotianun Inc. is returning shares worth P3.9 billion to Filinvest Development Corp. (FDC) through a partial cancelation of a share swap done in July 2007.

FDC said on Tuesday its board of directors approved the move on December 22. The cancelation includes AL Gotianun’s return of 542.5 million of its stocks, as well as cash dividends of P315.75 million and stock dividends of P126.51 million.

It also includes FDC’s invalidation of its purchase of Pacific Sugar Holdings Corp. (PSHC) from AL Gotianun.

PSHC owns Cotabato Sugar Central Co. Inc. and Davao Sugar Central Co., which produces 9,000 tons of sugar a day.

Its management deemed the partial rescission necessary and proper “to adjust the valuation of PSHC,” FDC said in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange.

It is “taking into consideration the fact that the various projects that PSHC had planned to implement will no longer be pursued in the foreseeable future,” it added.

“The partial rescission will be favorable to FDC’s minority shareholders,” FDC said, explaining that it would reduce AL Gotianun’s shareholdings in the company.

The move would reduce AL Gotianun’s current 88.62-percent stake in FDC to 87.74 percent, and increase minority shareholders’ interest from 10.08 percent to 10.86 percent.

FDC’s total outstanding shares will also be reduced from 9.32 billion shares to 8.64 billion shares, enhancing the company’s earnings per share and price-earnings multiple.