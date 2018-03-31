Al Morgan honored by Greenbrier Classic

Al Morgan is a diplomat in a golf shirt, and his work as a marshal at the Greenbrier Classic has been recognized by the tournament’s organizers with their volunteer of the year award.

The retired educator’s devotion to his annual unpaid duties led to a major decision last year.

“I put off surgery to be at the tournament,” he said. “I had a hip replacement done in April, and I was supposed to have a knee replacement. But I put that off ‘til October so I could do the tournament. I didn’t want to be in rehab when the tournament came around.

“The things you do for golf.”

Morgan, a Ronceverte native and a longtime Princeton resident, has volunteered at the Greenbrier Classic every year since it began in 2010, except for the summer of 2016 when flooding forced the event to be canceled.

In his work as marshal at hole No. 1, he is usually stationed at the bridge over Campbell’s Creek that is described as “the gateway to the rest of the course.” As the tournament competitors and their caddies leave the clubhouse and make their way to the first tee, Morgan and other volunteers have to close the heavily trafficked bridge to spectators so the players can cross.

“We were in charge of the No. 1 tee, really all the way out to the No. 1 green,” Morgan said. “When the golfers come off the tee … we had to clear all the spectators out so they have access.”

Carter Page, the chairman of the committee overseeing the marshals, said on the tournament’s website, “Al has the operation of Hole No. 1 and the bridge down to a science. Al is the first one to arrive and is always willing to stay and cover additional shifts if needed.”

Page said that Morgan takes over for him when he has to attend to other tasks. “Al is able to step up with no hesitation, check in volunteers, and assign them to their positions,” Page said.

Morgan “never complains and does his job with a smile,” Page said. “He enjoys greeting spectators and has created lasting relationships with other volunteers throughout the years. He is dedicated, communicative, and has a strong work ethic. He is a great asset to our Greenbrier Classic team!”

Morgan said, “I enjoy meeting the people. But at times you just have to get them out of the way. The crowd has been very receptive to that.”

He said there has been just one notable exception to that, and he professed not to know the names of who was involved.

“It was one of the pro’s wives, and she would not conform to the rules of getting out of the way, and it wasn’t even her husband who was playing,” Morgan said. “She was arrogant.”

Morgan said about his assignment at the first hole, “I like being where you’re in the action, where you see a lot of it.”

“I enjoy golf,” he said. “That’s kind of my passion, besides church. Actually, I coached golf while I was at Athens Junior High and High School. I’ve been involved in golf all my life. It’s a source of relaxation. I play a lot with Paul Hodges, Eddie Kessinger and Darrell Presley, and I practice a couple of days a week.”

Morgan got his first taste of golf tournament volunteering when his father, a chauffeur at the Greenbrier Resort, told him about the need for staff to work at a tournament for senior golfers. That was, “I’m thinking, back in the ‘70s,” Morgan said.

He said things were more laid back in that era.

“There really wasn’t any security back then,” he said. “Me and my children, we went into the clubhouse to see Arnold Palmer.”

“When the PGA was coming (in 2010), I had some experience doing the marshaling for a tournament,” he said. “Of course, it’s completely different now.”

Morgan added that the Greenbrier Classic was “an opportunity to go and see firsthand how the pros play.”

He was impressed.

“It’s just remarkable how proficient they are at the game,” he said. “Not only how they hit the long shots, but … their ability to go beyond what we normal golfers can do in shot-making and putting. The way they handle it is amazing.”

The nationally broadcast tournament “means a lot for our area,” he said. “We kind of get away from that perception of being ‘the poor West Virginia.’ The nationwide coverage that it gives us shows everybody there’s more to West Virginia than they think.”

Morgan said he found out about his award in a phone call from volunteer coordinator Amelia Tuckwiller.

“I was actually shocked because there’s a lot more people who do a lot more than I do,” Morgan said. “I was very honored and humbled to be honored like that.”

He said that as the awardee, “She told me on the phone interview that I was going to receive an autographed pin flag from (2017 tournament champion) Xander Schauffele, and a golf bag.”

Morgan graduated from Greenbrier High School in Ronceverte in 1966, then got an education degree from Concord College (now University) after transferring from Appalachian Bible Institute (now College) in Bradley. He eventually earned a master’s degree from Radford University, achieved through a combination of correspondence courses, night classes and summer school courses.

He began teaching at Athens School in the early 1970s. Soon he began a coaching career that included boys and girls junior high basketball, high school baseball and golf, and a year coaching track — though, he said, “I didn’t have a clue what track was all about.”

He moved on to teach at PikeView High School when it opened in Gardner. He tried retiring in 2010, but was brought back, twice, to finish out the school year when unexpected vacancies cropped up, he said.

Last year, he ended a 30-year dual career as an adjunct instructor for his alma mater, Concord. “I taught physical education classes, some on campus but the majority of the time I went to Beckley and taught.”

Now he said he spends a lot of his time working for Johnston Chapel Baptist Church in Princeton — and performing as a member of the Halls Ridge Boys singing group along with Gene Buckner and Jerry Hawks.

But he’s still planning to be in White Sulphur Springs when the PGA comes to town.

He said he will continue to volunteer “as long as they’re going to have the tournament and as long as I’m physically able to do it.”

“I just enjoy it. I get to meet the people. It’s a great time to get to interact with them. I’ve developed long-term relationships with the people there.”

He noted, “All of my volunteering would not have been possible if it weren’t for my wife, Linda. She has supported me in this endeavor.”

During the first year of the Greenbrier Classic, Morgan drove from Princeton to eastern Greenbrier County and back every day. That turned out to be an exhausting experience. After that, until last year, he pitched a tent in a field at the state fairgrounds in Fairlea. He said Linda was a big help “especially in helping me set up camp, and wash my uniform, and so on.”

“All these years of sleeping in a tent paid off,” he said.

And maybe upgrading to a motel bed helped.

“Last year I got a motel room,” he said. “I’ve got reservations for this year, too. I have given up sleeping on the ground for good.”

