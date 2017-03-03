Al-Qaeda confirms coalition strike killed top leader in Syria

BEIRUT: Al-Qaeda has confirmed that top leader Abu Khayr al-Masri, believed to be the organization’s number two, was killed in a drone strike by the US-led coalition in Syria. The killing of Masri, described by analysts as “jihadi royalty,” could serve as a major security coup for US President Donald Trump early in his presidency. Masri was a son-in-law of Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden and believed to be Zawahiri’s deputy. Also known as Abdullah Muhammad Rajab Abdulrahman, Masri joined Zawahiri in the Egyptian Islamic Jihad group in the 1980s before they enlisted with Bin Laden in the 1990s. US intelligence believe Masri was involved in the 1998 bombings of US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania.

AFP