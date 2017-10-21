ALA tourney opens Oct 26

The ASEAN Law Association (ALA) Golf Chapter will hold its second tournament this year on October 26 at the Orchard Golf and Country Club in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

The tournament, exclusive to ALA-members and invited guests will be held in commemoration of the founding of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), which 50th anniversary celebration the country is hosting.

At least 40 foreign delegates are expected to join the competition that will be held in conjunction with the ALA’s commemorative governing meeting.

Mode of play will be System 36 format with shotgun tee off.

The inaugural edition of the tournament was held at the Sta. Elena Golf and Country Club in Laguna, on March 7, 2003.