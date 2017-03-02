Alab adds firepower in Kiefer

Alab Pilipinas got a shot in the arm after getting the services of former Ateneo de Manila University standout Kiefer Ravena for its current campaign in the Asean Basketball League (ABL).

Head coach Mac Cuan confirmed the acquisition of the 23-year old Ravena, who last suited up for Mighty Sports in the 2017 Dubai Invitational Basketball Tournament.

But Ravena won’t be available immediately as he’s still recuperating from a hand injury and will need to finish his other commitments before joining the Alab quintet.

“Our team owner, Charlie Dy, has been in contact with his mom (Mozzy) since the start of the season but since he has a commitment in the NBA (National Basketball Association) D-League we couldn’t get him until the last day of submission of lineup and they saw an opportunity to represent the country again,” Cuan told The Manila Times.

“He (Ravena) still has to finish his commitments abroad and get his injured hand okay before he can play for us. As soon as he’s done with his D-League commitments then he can join us. As to a specific time, I can’t answer that yet,” Cuan added.

Ravena is currently connected with the Texas Legends in the NBA D-League as a training player. He hurt his hand with Mighty Sports and even missed the team’s last few games.

But Cuan admitted that Ravena will be a big addition to his roster especially at this time of the season. The challenge now is to break in the ex-King Blue Eagle to his system.

“That’s the plan but you also have to integrate him to the team and with little time to do that because the playoffs are approaching and it can also be tricky. But it’s a good problem to have and we’ll be up for the challenge,” he said.

“He (Ravena) will be a big help because it gives us another playmaker and now opposing teams can’t just focus on Ray (Parks),” he added.

The arrival of Ravena could lighten up the scoring load for Parks and it will make the team more versatile.

“It will help free up Ray on offense. He is also a proven winner so anytime you add someone like that to your team, it will always be a huge help,” said Cuan.

Alab is currently No. 3 with an 8-6 win-loss mark and will try to arrest a two-game slide against Saigon Heat at the CIS Arena in Vietnam at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.