Alab battles Mono Vampire in Bangkok

Alab Pilipinas tangles with the streaking Mono Vampire Basketball Club in the Asean Basketball League (ABL) Season 8 today at the Stadium 29 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Game begins at 7 p.m., with the visiting Alab eyeing to bounce back from a painful 80-90 loss to Singapore Slingers last Wednesday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

With its fourth home defeat, the Jimmy Alapag-mentored squad saw its three-game winning streak snapped. Alab fell to No. 6 with a 3-4 win-loss record.

World Imports Renaldo Balkman and Justin Brownlee had double-double efforts in that setback as the Puerto Rican center finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds while the American forward posted 16 markers and 11 boards.

Current local Most Valuable Player Ray Parks Jr. also had a stellar performance of 16 points, five rebounds and four assists go for naught.

The three starters are expected to carry the fight anew in Alab’s first encounter with Mono Vampire.

Mono is currently on a roll after ruling their last three games against different foes.

The Vampires’ latest victim was the Westports Malaysia Dragons, as the wards of Douglas Marty pulled off a 115-111 victory at their home stadium.

Import Mike Singletary had a strong debut for the Thai club with a team-high 27 points while Filipino guard Paul Zamar drilled in 24 points on top of seven rebounds in their previous win.