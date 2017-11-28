Alab battles Singapore Slingers in Sta. Rosa

Alab Pilipinas seeks to bounce back from its opening game loss when it takes on Singapore Slingers today in the Asean Basketball League (ABL) at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

The Tanduay-backed squad collides with the Slingers at 8 p.m.

Alab tries to enter the win column after losing its first game to a Christian Standhardinger-led Hong Kong Eastern Sports Club, 89-92, last November 19 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

That game saw Alab claw its way back from 15 points down but its late fightback fell short as it succumbed to the dagger baskets of Gilas Pilipinas naturalized standout Standhardinger.

World Import Reggie Okosa and reigning local Most Valuable Player Ray Parks Jr. are expected to lead the charge anew for the Filipino cagers after solid efforts in the first game.

Okosa finished with a double-double of 28 points and 12 rebounds while Parks fired 17 markers in Alab’s opening game loss.

The Singapore Slingers, meanwhile, eyes to sustain the momentum from its first win this season.

The Slingers leaned on their World Imports Xavier Alexander and Ryan Wright to carve out a 77-66 home win over the CLS Knights Indonesia at the OCBC Arena just three days ago.

Alexander posted a game-high 27 points on top of nine rebounds and seven assists while Wright notched a double-double of 21 markers and 13 boards in the win.

It was a bounce-back victory for the Singaporean squad after losing their first game against Chongson Kung Fu, 59-83, last November 17.